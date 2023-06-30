Universal Orlando Resort offers new deal for Florida residents

article

Universal Orlando Resort is offering a sweet deal for Florida residents that are looking to buy or renew an annual pass.

Residents can get three extra months free when they renew any two or three parks or purchase an annual pass with Universal Orlando Resort.

By purchasing the "3 Months Free on Any Pass" offer, residents are able to enjoy 15 months' worth of Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure, as well as Universal Volcano Bay for select passes.

Along with the extra three months, the passes come with other perks like Universal Orlando hotel room discounts, discounts on special event tickets, and more.

Residents will also be able to see the all-new Minion Land attractions coming this summer, plus get exclusive benefits during "Passholder Appreciation Days" which is from August 15 to September 30

To check out their ticket options or see the additional perks, click here.