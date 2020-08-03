Universal Orlando selling 'Buy a Day' tickets with unlimited visits through Dec. 24 for Florida residents

article

As the coronavirus pandemic keeps most out-of-state visitors away from Florida's theme parks, Universal Orlando is looking to sweeten the deal for residents in the Sunshine State.

The theme parks are now offering a new "Buy a Day" ticket that gives visitors unlimited visits through December 24 -- for the price of a single-day ticket.

The price of an adult ticket is $164 for adults (ages 10 and up) and $159 for children (ages 3 - 9).

The new ticket option has no blockout dates, and allows Florida residents to visit the parks any time between August 1 and Dec. 24.

Guests will be able to visit both Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure on the same day.

Those who want to add unlimited admission to the Volcano Bay water park can do so for an additional $29.

The "Buy a Day" ticket must be purchased before Sept. 30, and proof of Florida residency is required.

For more information, visit Universal Orlando's website.