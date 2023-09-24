University of Florida studying the growth of Caladiums

article

Research work and experiments don't always happen in the safety and comfort of laboratories. In Wimauma, the University of Florida is conducting field research in an actual field.

"We have been doing research on Caladiums for many years, including Caladium breeding," shared Zhanao Deng. He is a UF Professor of Environmental Horticulture.

His current field of study is in growing Caladiums.

The goal is simple, "To increase the Caladium tuber yield and the improved quantity and to develop new varieties with a better performance. That means (they) look better. They can produce more leaves to produce a more attractive plant. So, we have been doing this for many years," Deng shared. "We have invited the growers to come here to evaluate new varieties and also help us to select new varieties for them to use in their future."

The University shares its data with local Caladium farmers and botanical garden professionals, so they can produce better crops for sale to consumers.

"Caladium plants are so colorful. They can really do well in the summer when you have rainy weather when it's warm. They can produce beautiful plants with colorful leaves for many months, and they are very easy to grow in the gardens, in the yard," admitted Deng. "So, many people like growing Caladiums."

The fields in Wimauma show the different breeds and varieties of plants that the university is studying.

As they discover something successful, they make that data available to local growers.

"And also, we have been doing research, so we want to show our results that hopefully they can adapt to help their production," said Deng. "They are like old friends to us. So, they have been supporting the UF/IFAS Caladium breeding and the research program."

If you are a Caladium fan and want to learn more about the gardening tips that the University of Florida has published, click here.