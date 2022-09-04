Take a tour of Zolfo Springs Classic Caladiums flower farm

A Bay Area farm filled with acres of colorful flowers is giving the public a front-row seat to everything caladium next week.

Classic Caladiums in Zolfo Springs has nearly 30 million plants on about 800 acres.

"We have enough caladium flower beds here to stretch from here in Zolfo to Atlanta, Georgia," Classic Caladiums head grower Clay Wallace said.

Classic Caladiums has been in business for 21 years.

"We have over 100 varieties out here on the farm and most of them, 80% of them, are specific to our farm. You won’t find them anywhere else," Wallace stated.

Classic Caladiums is inviting the public to an open house on September 9 and 10.

"We have tours of the farm, tours of the warehouse. We walk you through the whole process of caladium from seed to your garden. Then we have a display garden. Our display garden’s about two to two-and-a-half acres. It’s going to show every variety that we grow on our farm in a landscaping setting. We have decks. We’ve got patios. We’ve got all kinds of hanging baskets and mixed containers and they’re all arraigned into a huge landscape at the warehouse," Wallace shared.

Wallace says one of the biggest benefits of caladiums is that once they’re planted they don't need much attention.

"You give it 2-3 weeks to come up and then you’ve got a summer-long color that really doesn’t require no maintenance at all. And they are going to reward you all summer long through the heat because caladiums love the heat," Wallace explained.

LINK: For more information, visit https://classiccaladiums.com/.

