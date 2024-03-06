Unrest in Haiti forces Venice-based mission group to suspend flights

The unrest in Haiti continues to worsen by the day. The violence has gotten so bad the Venice-based group Agape Flights has suspended its missions to the island.

The group helps deliver life-saving medical supplies, clothes, food and other resources to more than 300 different missions in the Caribbean islands.

Gang violence has taken over the country of Haiti. Gunshots are now a familiar sound for missionary Zacharie Vincent.

"Every single day gangs are in the streets with guns. Sometimes they're fighting. They're shooting at people, so it's very hard here," Vincent said.

Vincent works with the missionary group Haiti Bible Mission, providing a range of aid to people including food, clothing, medical supplies, as well as job training, leadership development, church planting and education support.

They rely heavily on Agape Flights--a mission group based in Venice which helps transport supplies from the states to more than 300 mission groups in Caribbean countries.

On Wednesday, Agape Flights announced they're suspending Thursday and Friday's planned flights to Haiti amid the ongoing violence.

"It it difficult but at the same time they make this decision easy, especially our mission partners on the ground. We don't want to put them in harms way by going to the airport to pick up these needed supplies," Agape Flights CEO Allen Speer said.

On Monday, armed gangs tried to seize control of Haiti's main international airport in Port-au-Prince where Agape Flights would have landed. The gangs are reportedly trying to prevent Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry from returning to Haiti from abroad.

"That's why they're trying to get control of these airports, because they want to know when he gets into one of these airports. They're going to try to take control of him and so it is a serious situation, very serious," Speer said.

Meanwhile, Vincent says Haiti Bible Mission will be standing by to help people in need with the supplies they still have left.

"It's really difficult, so that touches our heart and breaks our heart apart because we can't see our brothers and sisters suffering, and we really need help," Vincent said.

