Unwashed pillow cases can harbor 17 times more bacteria than average toilet seats, report finds

A new report from the mattress company, Amerisleep, found that not washing your pillow case for just one week can lead to about three million bacteria.

That three million is 17 times more bacteria than an average toilet seat.

"It is important to know that you should be taking care of the bacteria on your bed. Sleep hygiene over all is very important," said Dr. Juliet Bulnes-Newton, a local sleep expert.

Some people may need a reminder to wash their sheets.

Dead skin cells, sweat and makeup from the day can gather on your sheets and pillowcases.

They attract dust mites and all sorts of stuff you don't want anywhere near your face.

"I think our college students out there aren't washing their sheets, I’ve got a couple of those at home I have to remind them to put their sheets in the wash," Dr. Bulnes-Newton said.