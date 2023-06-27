Four malaria cases mark Florida first locally transmitted cases in 20 years: Health officials

The state of Florida has issued a mosquito alert after confirming four cases of malaria in Sarasota County. Health officials said the cases were transmitted locally – something that hasn't happened in the U.S. in 20 years.

The Department of Health is also looking into a fifth potential case. So far, the cases are clustered within northern Sarasota County, but officials are advising everyone in Florida to avoid mosquitoes.

Dr. Manuel Gordillo, who is an epidemiologist, said Sarasota can usually see one to two cases of malaria per year, because of people traveling to "endemic areas."

"What is unique about this one is that they don’t have any history of travel," said Dr. Gordillo.

The four cases reported so far have come from the Kensington area and DeSoto Acres in North Sarasota County. Dr. Gordillo said the cases were transmitted locally, which is something that hasn’t happened in Sarasota since the 1950s.

The Florida's last locally transmitted cases were in Palm Beach County 20 years ago.

Dr. Gordillo said it feels a lot like a flu that lingers.

"Fever would be a big indicator. The fever can be accommodated by other symptoms, such as headaches, body aches kind of like a flu like illness, but unlike the flu it doesn’t go away. It persists," he told FOX 13.

Sarasota County Mosquito Management is focusing on spraying for mosquitoes in North Sarasota County by truck and air.

"We’ve literally put our field crews throughout these areas looking for every permanent body of water," said Wade Brennan, the manager of Sarasota County Mosquito Management. "That’s where we are really targeting is permanent bodies of water, wood lots, swamps that’s what this mosquito loves."

They’ve also sent 100 mosquitos they’ve collected to the CDC for testing. Brennan said the last mosquitoes they collected, which tested positive for malaria were back on June 5.

"They tested quite a few of them, and we’ve had three come back positive. All of those three are from the same exact wood lot," said Brennan.

The mosquitoes carrying the malaria parasite have a short flight range, only about a mile to a mile and a half. They’re out from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., meaning repellent and dressing in long sleeves and pants is vital.

"We need everyone to take personal protection to avoid any kind of mosquito bites whatsoever," said Brennan.