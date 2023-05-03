Uptown Music Festival returns with top contemporary jazz performers, benefitting UACDC

It’s a jazz and art experience bringing the community together in Tampa.

The Uptown Music Festival returns this weekend to the UACDC, featuring local and national contemporary jazz artists.

Among the performing acts are Kyle Shroeder, Bryan Thompson, Tim George, JJ Sansaverino, and Pieces of a Dream.

The third annual event will include an artist showcase, kids zone, and food trucks. It all kicks off at 4 p.m. and lasts until 10 p.m.

The Uptown Music Festival benefits UACDC programs that serve the community at large.

