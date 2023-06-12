Tori Bowie, US Olympian, was pregnant, died of complications from childbirth at Florida home: report

Olympian and gold medalist Frentorish "Tori" Bowie was pregnant and in labor when she died at her home in Orange County, Florida, last month, according to an autopsy report from the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office.

The report said the 32-year-old track star was estimated to be around eight months pregnant and "undergoing labor" when she died. The official cause of death was complications of childbirth with possible complications of respiratory distress and eclampsia, the report said.

The manner of death was listed as natural.

FOX 35 obtained the report via a public records request.

The autopsy report said Bowie was found in bed on May 2, 2023, at her home in Winter Garden, Florida. Orange County deputies went to her home to conduct a well-being check after she hadn't been seen or heard from in days.

Once inside, deputies found Bowie dead inside her home and noted no signs of foul play.

"Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family, friends and everyone that loved her," representatives said in a statement shortly after her death.

Bowie was a three-time Olympic medalist, winning gold in the 4x100 relay, silver in the 100 meter, and bronze in the 200 meter at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.