USF closes some gyms, wellness centers on Tampa campus due to COVID-19 cases
TAMPA, Fla. - The University of South Florida temporarily closed its indoor gyms and wellness centers on its main campus due to the coronavirus.
The school said several students tested positive for the virus. Some of them worked in recreation facilities, others were visiting.
The closure includes pools, the bike shop, outdoor basketball, sand volleyball and the Sycamore softball field.
Riverfront Park, tennis courts and outdoors fields will remain open.