USF removes its widely scorned logo from the new Morsani College of Medicine in downtown Tampa

The much-maligned, lime-green version of the University of South Florida's bull logo has been removed from the Morsani College of Medicine in downtown Tampa.

The logo on the new medical school was the last of the lime-green logos to be reverted back to the Bull U.

The university spent almost $1 million creating the short-lived logo, which critics said was similar in nature to the Merrill Lynch bull. After months of public outrage, the university reversed course and returned to the Bull U logo in May, eight months after the logo was unveiled in September 2018.

USF marketing director Joe Hice estimated the Morsani logo switch to cost roughly $500,000, after putting the logo up, taking it down and replacing it with the "U."

