USF researcher leads effort to bring flying taxis to Florida: 'We can embrace this new mode'
TAMPA, Fla. - Flying taxis, once seen only in science fiction, could soon become part of everyday travel in the Bay Area.
What we know:
A University of South Florida researcher is helping lead the effort to integrate electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, known as eVTOLs, into Florida’s transportation system.
These aircraft would operate in low-altitude airspace, typically between 500 and 3,000 feet, and travel at speeds of 100 to 200 miles per hour, offering a potential alternative to congested roadways.
Courtesy: USF College of Engineering
Why you should care:
As Florida’s population grows, so do traffic headaches, especially in regions like the Bay Area, where limited bridges can create major bottlenecks.
Researchers say current transportation options are limited, with no high-speed rail system in place, making new solutions critical for the future.
Flying taxis could help cut commute times and reduce strain on existing infrastructure.
What they're saying:
Dr. Yu April Zhang, who leads the Advanced Air Mobility program at USF, says the goal is to take advantage of underused airspace.
Courtesy: USF College of Engineering
"Can we utilize the low altitude airspace so that people can avoid the congestion on the ground?" Zhang said.
Zhang says adoption will take time.
"I envision it will have a slow start… but later, the maturity level will increase," Zhang said.
Local perspective:
Research has already identified several potential "vertiport" locations; the takeoff and landing hubs for air taxis in:
- Downtown Tampa
- Westshore
- Downtown St. Petersburg
Courtesy: USF College of Engineering
Dr. Zhang developed tools using artificial intelligence to simulate model passenger demand and flight patterns across the region.
By the numbers:
- 8 states selected by the FAA for eVTOL integration testing, including Florida
- 100–200 mph expected travel speeds
- $3–$6 per mile estimated cost per passenger
- $40–$120 projected cost for a short urban trip
What we don't know:
- Exactly when commercial flying taxi service will fully launch
- How quickly vertiports will be built across the Bay Area
- Final safety certifications, which are still being completed by the FAA
What's next:
The FAA is continuing to work on airworthiness certification for eVTOL aircraft.
If approved, limited service could begin as soon as the end of this year, with gradual expansion expected as the technology matures and infrastructure grows.
The Source: This story is based on reporting from FOX 13 News, including interviews with a University of South Florida researcher involved in advanced air mobility planning, as well as information from the Federal Aviation Administration and the Florida Department of Transportation.