USF students pursue off-the-field careers in professional sports

At One Buc Place, it's not game day unless you're in this audience of students who dream of making it in professional sports off the field.

USF student, Albert Harris III, wants to lead the scouting operations for an NFL team.

"Scouting has been my number one passion since I was a kid," says Albert.

He and dozens of other USF students interested in off-the-field careers in sports got advice and the chance to network with top Buccaneers executives Tuesday at the team's headquarters in Tampa.

"It's a very small universe so you're always trying to build that network, and you never know who that person's going to be, who's going to get you to that next opportunity," said Nelson Luis, Chief Communications Officer for the Buccaneers.

Part of his job is handling reporters, but he also helps players face the media after playing. Nelson says he helps players compartmentalize mistakes and visualize next week's opportunity to make up for it.

"We have all made mistakes, says Nelson. "It's just when I make a mistake I don't do it in front of 65,000 people."

Big picture view:

It's inside knowledge that students may not get in a classroom, a chance to meet working sports executives, and a better shot at getting a job with the team in the future.

The students are from USF's Vinik Sport and Entertainment Management Program. USF calls it ‘Team Tampa Bay.'

"It's more than a game to a lot of other people. It's the emotion and passion of football," says Albert.

There are lots of sports jobs off the field, including legal, sales, operations, events, marketing, public relations and analytics.

Bucs executives say there is something special about working in professional sports. The team's Chief of Human Resources, Kristin Hamwey, enjoys having future Hall of Famer Mike Evans as a co-worker.

"Actually, you still look at him and say wow, that's Mike Evans, but he's my coworker, and we have meals together. Yes, we all work for the same team," says Hamwey.

The front office team is willing to share its playbook with future sports executives whose off-the-field work will make playing more enjoyable for fans and more profitable for pro teams.

