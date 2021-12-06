USF video production students gain state-of-the-art studio after production company's donation

Video production students at the University of South Florida can now hone their craft in a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility thanks to a donation from Diamond View Studios.

The Tampa production company donated more than $500,000 in equipment and technology to USF, including a 40-foot LED wall. The gift is helping the university launch Vu Studio USF and a new course for students to learn about virtual production.

The class, taught by Ryan Watson, will be the first of its kind at a Florida public university.

The investment is expected to develop a talent pipeline of graduates in a growing industry.

