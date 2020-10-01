USF will cut more than $36 million — including president's salary — in direction from state board

article

The University of South Florida will cut $36.7 million from its state budget, in a new directive given to the dozen state universities across Florida.

The State University System directed all 12 state universities — including USF and Lakeland-based Florida Polytechnic — to cut 8.5 percent of their recurring general revenue and lottery funds allocated from the state, according to an email from USF president Steve Currall that was sent to staff, faculty and students. While the university is still weighing how to whittle down the budget the entire 8.5 percent, Currall announced he would take a 15 percent pay cut. He currently makes $575,000, resulting in a cut of $86,250. Other members of the university's leadership team will have their pay cut between 6 to 10 percent, effective Oct. 2.

"Of course, the [Covid-19] pandemic has profoundly impacted this year’s university budget," Currall said in the email. "In addition to countless industries across our region, state and nation, public higher education has perhaps never faced such financial obstacles."

Each university receives a different amount of funding from the state, with University of Florida, for example, receiving a higher budget and Florida Poly receiving a smaller portion. In USF’s case, general revenue plus lottery funds totals $434 million.

