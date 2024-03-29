Florida manatees get the spotlight on USPS' newest postage stamp

The United States Postal Service is honoring one of Florida's endangered – yet, iconic – species with its newest postage stamp.

Florida manatees now have the spotlight on a new stamp that's available now for purchase. USPS rolled out the new offering on Manatee Appreciation Day, which is held every year on the last Wednesday of March.

"I am honored to be here celebrating this magnificent new manatee stamp. This adorable stamp will increase awareness and hopefully encourage people to learn how they can help save manatees, too," said Save the Manatee Club Executive Director Patrick Rose.

The United States Postal Service introduced a new postage stamp to honor one of Floridas endangered, yet most iconic species - the manatee! (Photo: USPS)

The stamp, which was illustrated by Nancy Stahl and designed by USPS art director Derry Noyes, features a West Indian manatee lolling underwater. The booklet cover has the words "SAVE MANATEES" written in white letters.

"Florida manatees were first protected under state law in 1893 and are covered by the Florida Manatee Sanctuary Act. On a federal level, they are protected by both the Marine Mammal Protection Act and the Endangered Species Act," USPS said in its press release. "Manatees were reclassified from endangered to threatened under the federal Endangered Species Act in May 2017."