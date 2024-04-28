Annual Survivors Speak Healing Vigil pays tribute to gun violence victims in Tampa

Friends, family members, and local advocacy groups came together for the annual Survivors Speak Healing Vigil on Saturday evening just weeks after 14-year-old Jevario Buie was found shot and killed near train tracks in Tampa.

The event was hosted by Crime Survivors For Safety and Justice in addition to Moms Demand Action at the Belmont Heights Estate Park.

The vigil began with a prayer from Elliott Saunders with Crime Survivors For Safety and Justice.

"Dear heavenly father, we want to thank you for us coming together to heal and raise up the ones that we have lost and to bring up all victims of crime today," said Saunders.

Multiple keynote speakers took turns sharing somber words.

"We are supporting people who have been affected by gun violence. Survivors of gun violence, whether its families, friends, anyone who's lost somebody, or been involved in some sort of incident where gunfire was involved, they're all gun survivors," said Gail Powell-Cope, Moms Demand Action Local Lead.

Dozens of Buie's loved ones were in attendance, wearing t-shirts that read "Justice For Jevario Buie". His mom, Jasmine Baldwin, was emotional while describing the kind of child he was.

"Jevario was goofy. He always was laughing. Jevario was smart. He loved football and the day that he was taken from me, we were starting the application for his first job. Two hours later, he was dead," she said.

Baldwin expressed her frustrations with the lack of answers from TPD investigators.

"I have called the police for information. There have been times where they do not return my phone calls and when they do call me back there are times they ask me for information instead of giving it," she explained.

Jevario's grandfather, Michael Baldwin Sr. urged the perps to come forward.

"Right now we have a young man or group of young men who we really need to get off the streets," he said. "I believe we need to hold them close and figure out what's going on with them because the only reason why they hurt people is because they're hurting."

Also in attendance was the family of 28-year-old Dwayne Saddler who was shot and killed just a few blocks away from the park. No one has been arrested in connection to the crime.

His mother, Jacquline Saddler Daniels said he was a father of three. Their family still hasn’t found solace.

"Even though I'm surrounded by people who are dealing with the same thing I'm dealing with, I still have to go home and think about my other children, my son, my family. Are they safe? At this point, we are not safe. Nobody is safe," she said.

The event concluded with a moment of silence for the victims while attendees held candles.

A website dedicated to Jevario has been launched. For more information, click here.

A reward for information that leads to an arrest has been increased to $7,000.

