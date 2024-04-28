Houston Texans wide-receiver Tank Dell was a victim in a shooting late Sunday night, according to officials with the Texans.

According to FOX 35, our sister station in Orlando, the shooting occurred during a Cabana Live Event in unincorporated Sanford, Florida last night, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office reported.

Shortly after midnight, deputies conducting an area patrol heard multiple gunshots coming from the back of the venue, the sheriff’s office said. The crowd dispersed, and it was determined that 10 people had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, deputies said.

According to the police report, witnesses reported a fist fight ensued inside Cabana Live, at which time, an uninvolved Black male subject, later identified as the 16-year-old suspect, wearing black pants and a gray and black jacket, turned around and pulled out a handgun and began shooting towards a crowd of people.

A security guard with Cabana Live was able to tackle the 16-year-old shooter and took him to the ground and disarmed him. That's when another security guard came to assist and placed the 16-year-old into handcuffs.

The report stated that management provided information that confirmed the 16-year-old did in fact shoot a firearm into a crowd of people inside the venue.

Officials said since the suspect was a juvenile, authorities made contact with his mother for consent to question the shooter. However, his mother didn't want anyone speaking with him until an attorney was present so the 16-year-old was not questioned at the scene, and was taken to the Seminole County Juvenile Assessment Center for criminal charges.

Authorities added the firearm used by the teenager was a 9mm handgun, and also found spent shell cases on the floor matching that found in the magazine of the handgun.

All of the victims that were struck were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, several of which told authorities that they intend to prosecute.

In a statement, officials said, "We have been made aware that Tank Dell was a victim of a shooting in Sanford, Florida last night. He sustained a minor wound but has been released from the hospital and he is in good spirits. We are in contact with him and his family and will provide more updates when appropriate, but we ask that you please respect his privacy at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the incident."

Cabana Live also released a statement on Facebook saying, "As most of you have heard, there was an incident outside our establishment last night. We are cooperating with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and praying for all those involved. We reserved our venue out for a private event and we are still learning as the investigation continues what was the cause of this isolated incident. Our Cabana Live family is 100% safe and appreciate all the prayers and concerns. We are open our normal business hours."

The teen was arrested on charges of attempted homicide, discharging a firearm on public property, display and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a minor.

