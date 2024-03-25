Recent report suggests uterine cancer on the rise in women

Recent data from the American Cancer Society reports uterine cancer is now the deadliest reproductive disease among women.

"Uterine cancer, endometrial cancer is the most frequently diagnosed gynecologic cancer in the United States," explained Dr. Casey Cosgrove, a gynecologic oncologist and physician-scientist at Ohio State University. "It's one of the few cancers that we've actually seen an increase in each year of the number of patients that are diagnosed. But also, very importantly, the number of women are actually dying from the disease."

But doctors warn of serious health disparities, citing how uterine cancer is more common in black women than in white women.

"There are more high-risk endometrial cancers and less high-risk endometrial cancers," Dr. Cosgrove explained. "And, unfortunately, especially for black women, many of the more aggressive endometrial cancers are seen in women that are black."

Cosgrove said certain risk factors for uterine cancer, like obesity and diabetes, are disproportionately present in the black community as well, but there are others women need to be aware of.

"Other things like an ovulation or polycystic ovarian syndrome, where the ovaries aren't having a normal cycle every month can also be a risk factor," Dr. Cosgrove added. "There's also genetic contributions to endometrial cancer, with somewhere around three to five percent of endometrial cancers likely being explained by hereditary or genetic reasons. High blood pressure and diabetes are also risk factors."

Early detection and action are key to saving lives, with medical experts pointing to breakthroughs in immunotherapy treatments.

"Immunotherapy is a different way to fight the cancer. Traditional chemotherapies kind of knock down the cancer cells and make it so that they can't continue growing. But immunotherapy actually has a patient's own immune system start attacking the cancer," said Dr. Cosgrove.

Since there is no simple and reliable way to screen for any gynecologic cancers except for cervical cancer, it is especially important to recognize warning signs and learn what you can do to reduce your risk.



Although factors like age, family history, and certain health conditions might not be in your control, they can help your doctor decide if testing for uterine cancer is right for you.