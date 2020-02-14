Vacation nightmare may be ending for Citrus County couple on quarantined cruise ship

Nearly 400 Americans who have been quarantined for 11 days due to coronavirus, on a cruise ship docked in Japan, will be evacuated by the State Department, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Among the 380 passengers being let off the ship is a couple from Citrus County.

The Wall Street Journal reports 380 seats on two planes will be offered to those getting off the ship. The planes are set to arrive in the U.S. as early as Sunday.

According to the Wall Street Journal, evacuees will likely arrive at the Travis Air Force base near Sacramento, California, where they will undergo additional health screenings. Depending on the outcome of the screenings, some could remain in quarantine there for 14 days or possibly be transferred Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio to quarantine.

Citrus County couple Phil and Gay Courter spoke to FOX 13 as their vacation nightmare unfolded.

"We just saw the breaking news from the Wall Street Journal too. The Courters have not yet received any official communication about these plans. Everything seems to be unfolding very quickly. We can keep you updated as we know more," a family spokesperson for the Courters said in an email to FOX 13 Friday night.

It's still unclear if the Courters will be either of the flights heading back to the U.S.

This story was reported from Tampa, Florida.