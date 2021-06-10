‘Vaccinate at the Plate’: Tampa Bay Rays offering two tickets if you get the COVID-19 vaccine

article

The Tampa Bay Rays and Pinellas County health officials are teaming up to get fans vaccinated. In return, those fans can get two complimentary tickets to a future home game.

The initiative is called "Vaccinate at the Plate," an on-site vaccination event that will take place from Tuesday, June 15 to Thursday, June 17 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Those interested can head to Gate 1 at Tropicana Field during those times. Fans can park for free in Lot 6 or 7.

Appointments are not required.

Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered. Fans who select the Pfizer vaccine will have to schedule their second dose with the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County. The vaccines are free and no insurance is required.

The Pfizer vaccine is available for ages 12 and up. Whereas, only adults can receive the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.

Those who participate will receive their voucher for seats in the Lower Reserved or GTE Financial Party Deck during one regular-season home game. This excludes games against the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. Masks are optional for fully-vaccinated fans.

Vouchers can be redeemed online at RaysBaseball.com.

Additional information on "Vaccinate at the Plate" can be found here: RaysBaseball.com/Vaccinate.

