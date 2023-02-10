Valentine’s Day treats recipe
TAMPA, Fla. - Learn to make heart-shaped pizza and heart-shaped cinnamon rolls for Valentine’s Day.
Heart-shaped pizza:
Ingredients:
- 1 English muffin
- 3-4 tbsp. of your favorite pizza sauce
- 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- Pepperoni or salami
Tools to add a Valentine's touch:
- Medium heart-shaped cookie cutter for the English muffin
- Mini heart-shaped veggie cutter for the pepperoni
Directions:
- Preheat your oven to broil.
- Split and toast your English muffin.
- Use the heart-shaped cookie cutter to trim into a heart shape
- While that’s toasting, use the veggie cutter to cut out pepperoni. (Use both pieces on your pizza.)
- Add about 2 tbsp. of sauce to each slice
- Add 1/4 cup of cheese to each slice
- Add pepperoni
- Bake in your air fryer or toaster oven at 350 degrees for 3-5 minutes until the cheese is melted.
- In a traditional oven, you can broil for about 3 minutes until the cheese is melted. Watch closely, don’t walk away.
Heart-shaped Cinnamon rolls:
What you’ll need:
- One can of refrigerated cinnamon rolls
- Valentines Sprinkles (optional)
Directions:
- Unroll the cinnamon roll halfway.
- Touch the rolled ends together.
- Pull the straight end down into a V so that it looks like a heart.
- Bake cinnamon rolls as directed on the package.
- Drizzle icing and add sprinkles (optional).