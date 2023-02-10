Valentine’s Day treats recipe

Expand / Collapse search

TAMPA, Fla. - Learn to make heart-shaped pizza and heart-shaped cinnamon rolls for Valentine’s Day.

Heart-shaped pizza:

Ingredients:

  • 1 English muffin
  • 3-4 tbsp. of your favorite pizza sauce
  • 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
  • Pepperoni or salami

Tools to add a Valentine's touch:

  • Medium heart-shaped cookie cutter for the English muffin
  • Mini heart-shaped veggie cutter for the pepperoni

Directions:

  • Preheat your oven to broil.
  • Split and toast your English muffin.
  • Use the heart-shaped cookie cutter to trim into a heart shape
  • While that’s toasting, use the veggie cutter to cut out pepperoni. (Use both pieces on your pizza.)
  • Add about 2 tbsp. of sauce to each slice
  • Add 1/4 cup of cheese to each slice
  • Add pepperoni
  • Bake in your air fryer or toaster oven at 350 degrees for 3-5 minutes until the cheese is melted.
  • In a traditional oven, you can broil for about 3 minutes until the cheese is melted. Watch closely, don’t walk away.

Heart-shaped Cinnamon rolls:

What you’ll need:

  • One can of refrigerated cinnamon rolls
  • Valentines Sprinkles (optional)

Directions:

  • Unroll the cinnamon roll halfway.
  • Touch the rolled ends together.
  • Pull the straight end down into a V so that it looks like a heart.
  • Bake cinnamon rolls as directed on the package.
  • Drizzle icing and add sprinkles (optional).