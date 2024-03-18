Valspar Championship week kicks off in Palm Harbor

The Valspar Championship returns to Palm Harbor this week, and you can expect not only some of the biggest names in golf but some fun fan festivities too.

Over the years, Tournament Director Tracey West and her team have worked to revamp the guest experience to appeal to more than just professional golf fans.

Last year, the tournament was recognized by the PGA TOUR as the most ‘fan-first event.’

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 18: Jason Dufner of the United States plays a shot after taking a drop after hitting his ball in the 'Innisbrook' bushes on the 14th fairway during the third round of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Expand

But the field of pros is pretty impressive too.

Taylor Moore is looking forward to returning to the Copperhead Course to defend his first PGA Tour title that he snagged last year.

The challenging course is a big reason why some of the best players come to this event, but of course, they know fans will be here to watch them too.

Kids 15 and under can get in free with a paid adult all week. Part of the fun can include a stop at the Florida Blue Family Fun Zone, featuring Mascot appearances from Tampa Bay sports teams and lots of games and activities.

There will also be themed concessions at Frenchy's pool party and a Publix Chillounge. One of the new offerings this year is the addition of double-decker skyboxes. On the 18th hole, there will be suites on the first and second floors.

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 19: Jordan Spieth of the United States plays an approach shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2023 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Dou Expand

Country music superstar Cole Swindell will be the featured performer at the 8th edition of Valspar Live presented by Chick-fil-A.

He'll take the stage on Saturday, March 23 after tournament play. It's no doubt a fun week, but the biggest thing to remember is the charitable aspect of it all.

The Copperheads is a group of business and community leaders in the Tampa Bay region who operate the tournament and raise funds for charitable purposes. They've now put over $50 million into Tampa Bay area charities since its inception.

New this year is a charitable relationship with 'Folds of Honor,' which provides scholarships to Goldstar families and veterans.

They will have 'Folds of Honor Friday,' which means complimentary and discounted tickets are available to active and retired military members, as well as anybody who has served.

Sunday, March 24, will be AmeriLife and Feeding Tampa Bay Day, with fans encouraged to bring a canned good to be collected at the entry gates.