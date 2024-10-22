Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall damaged during Hurricane Milton, repairs could cost around $7M

Before Milton made landfall, staff at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall began preparing as they always do.

Sandbags were placed outside and valuable items were secured. Milton brought around 4 ½ feet of storm surge to certain parts of the theater.

"We walked in here, and we saw sludge everywhere. They wouldn’t even let me walk down into the kitchen because it was so slippery and horrible," said Executive Director Mary Bensel.

After the water receded, the line of water was still very visible.

"You could just see the destruction of water. It was really a heartbreaker for me. I really lost it because theater is my life. I’ve worked in this theater for 17 years," said Bensel.

Strong surge from Hurricane Milton pushed open two doors. Water made it to the kitchen, dressing rooms, grand foyer, orchestra pit and the orchestra lift.

For Bensel, it was a hard hit.

"We are really parts of people’s lives," she told FOX 13.

Shows have been put on hold until January. Some have been moved and others canceled.

Around 45 shows have been impacted.

"In this area, the commercial kitchen basement, the waterline came up to about hip height to me as you can see here," pointed out Ed Bopp the facilities supervisor.

Despite water damage, the electricity and AC have been restored. A massive cleanup started the day after Milton passed.

There was some good news.

The grand pianos, stage and every single seat remained dry.

"We didn’t have to remove the artwork from the walls which is great, and when we checked the seats, the seats are all on a great moisture count. Now we have to find emergency carpeting. Or also thinking about polished concrete, and then we will do a huge deep cleaning," said Bensel.

While the performances on the main stage will take a small break, work continues behind the scenes to ensure the show will eventually go on.

"When we talk about coming back to the building we get so excited. We are thrilled to just sort of get our hearts back in our bodies," said Bensel.

