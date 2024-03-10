Vanessa Hudgens is pregnant, debuts baby bump at the Oscars

article

Vanessa Hudgens arrived at the Oscars Sunday night with a special accessory in tow.

The actress and entrepreneur announced her pregnancy while wearing a custom Vera Wang floor length gown that showed off her baby bump.

She’s set to host "The Oscars Red Carpet Show," the official lead-in to the 96th Oscars, airing at 6:30 p.m. EDT/3:30 p.m. PDT on ABC alongside Julianne Hough.

This is her third consecutive year hosting the official pre-show.

"I clearly have a lot to be excited for," she said smiling at the beginning of the show, turning sideways to show off her baby bump, "including being here at Hollywood's biggest night."

RELATED: Oscars 2024: What to know about this year's Academy Awards

Who is Vanessa Hudgens’ husband?

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker attend the Thomas Ashbourne Margalicious Margarita Dinner at San Vicente Bungalows on October 08, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Thomas Ashbourne)

Hudgens is married to professional baseball player Cole Tucker.

The two met over a Zoom meditation led by Jay Shetty, a former monk turned British author and lifestyle guru, back in October 2020, according to a Vogue report that chronicled their wedding.

They married in December 2023 in Tulum, Mexico.

This story was reported from Detroit.