NY offering unvaccinated chance to win $5 million in exchange for COVID shot

In an effort to encourage more New Yorkers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, the state is offering scratch-off lottery tickets and a chance to win $5 million.

The tickets, which are typically sold for $20 at retailers, will be free. The 'Vax & Scratch' program will run May 24-28 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Anyone over 18 years of age who gets their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at ten designated vaccination sites, see below, is eligible for a ticket. The sites are open to both walk-ins and appointments .

"You get a vaccination and you get a lottery ticket for the $5 million Mega Multiplier New York State Lottery," announced NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo. "The ‘Vax and Scratch’ ticket has a first place of $5 million, but a number of prizes that go down to $20. The chances of winning something in this program are one in nine that you win something. It is a very exciting lottery."

8,555, 224 New Yorkers or 53.5% of people 18+ are vaccinated.10,163,248 New Yorkers or 62.6% of those 18+ have had at least one shot.

As of Thursday, the statewide COVID positivity rate was 0.85%, the lowest since Sept. 11. There were 1,490 people hospitalized with the coronavirus. 18 deaths were reported on May 19.

NEW YORK CITY

Medgar Evers College - Carroll Building

231 Crown Street

Brooklyn, NY

Open: 8 AM – 8 PM

Bay Eden Senior Center

1220 East 229th St

Bronx NY

Javits Center

429 11th Ave

New York, NY

York College

160-2 Liberty Avenue

Jamaica, NY

Open: 8 AM – 8 PM

LONG ISLAND

SUNY Stony Brook Innovation and Discovery Center

1500 Stony Brook Road

Stony Brook, NY

CENTRAL NEW YORK

State Fair Expo Center: NYS Fairgrounds

581 State Fair Blvd

Syracuse, NY

HUDSON VALLEY

New York National Guard Armory

2 Quincy Place

Yonkers, NY

Open: 8 AM – 8 PM

WESTERN NEW YORK

University at Buffalo South Campus

3435 Main St

Buffalo NY

MOHAWK VALLEY

SUNY Polytechnic Institute

578 Aviation Road

Queensbury, NY

FINGER LAKES

Rochester Dome Arena

2695 East Henrietta Road

Henrietta NY