Vehicle strikes pedestrian in Tampa: TPD

A crash involving a pedestrian is under investigation in Tampa.

Tampa police say a vehicle hit a pedestrian at the intersection of West Hillsborough Avenue and North Lois Avenue on Monday morning.

As of 8 a.m., all eastbound lanes of West Hillsborough Avenue were closed.

The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

