Vehicle strikes pedestrian in Tampa: TPD

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 28, 2024 8:21am EDT
TAMPA, Fla. - A crash involving a pedestrian is under investigation in Tampa

Tampa police say a vehicle hit a pedestrian at the intersection of West Hillsborough Avenue and North Lois Avenue on Monday morning. 

As of 8 a.m., all eastbound lanes of West Hillsborough Avenue were closed. 

The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries is unknown at this time. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

