Vehicle strikes pedestrian in Tampa: TPD
TAMPA, Fla. - A crash involving a pedestrian is under investigation in Tampa.
Tampa police say a vehicle hit a pedestrian at the intersection of West Hillsborough Avenue and North Lois Avenue on Monday morning.
As of 8 a.m., all eastbound lanes of West Hillsborough Avenue were closed.
The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
