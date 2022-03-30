Venice-based ministry’s plane destroyed as political violence breaks out in Haiti

article

Venice-based Christian aviation ministry Agape Flights said its ground team in Haiti was safe after its aircraft was destroyed by demonstrators near Les Cayes on Tuesday.

On the home page of the non-profit's website was a message that reads:

"Rioting broke out in the Les Cayes, Haiti area today (3/29/22), including the airport. Due to the rioting, Agape’s Chieftain aircraft has been destroyed, but our team on the ground is safe. We are preparing to bring them back to the U.S. safely.

For the safety of our affiliated missionaries and staff, this week’s flight has been cancelled. Our missionary affiliates are hearing that they thought it was a politician's plane they were destroying. Please join us in prayer for the Agape team and our affiliated missionaries."

Dramatic photos show the destruction, including flames coming from the plane's windows and cockpit after protestors tore it apart and set it on fire. The group has canceled operations for this week.

Organizers believe the demonstrators mistook their plane for that of a politician. The violence broke out during a day of protests in Haiti against rising insecurity, with demonstrators calling for an end to gang-related kidnappings.

Tuesday marked the 35th anniversary of Haiti's 1987 constitution. There is growing anger over the surge in kidnappings and other gang-related crimes. Haitians are demanding the prime minister take action to address the problems.

Agape's Chieftan aircraft had arrived Sunday with a team of humanitarian aid workers who were helping the region recover from last August's devastating magnitude 7.2 earthquake that left more than two thousand people dead.

In a Facebook post late Tuesday, Agape Flights gave additional context for Tuesday's violence.