Man arrested after 100 mph I-4 pursuit led to violent crash: FHP

The Brief A man is facing felony charges after a wild I-4 high-speed chase Saturday morning that ended in a violent crash in Tampa. State troopers say the driver topped 100 mph on the shoulder before crashing and seriously injuring his passenger. Emergency crews cut the injured passenger from the wreckage and rushed her to a local hospital for emergency treatment.



A driver trying to outrun state troopers has been charged with causing a violent crash on I-4 on Saturday morning.

I-4 Pursuit

What we know:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a trooper was wrapping up a crash investigation on the westbound shoulder of Interstate-4 when a silver SUV flew past on the emergency lane.

The trooper chased the vehicle as several broadcast warnings were issued about a reckless driver weaving in and out of traffic.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

FHP said the driver, Jeffrey Adam Anglin, refused to stop and traveled over 100 mph in a 70 mph zone while flashing his lights at traffic in front of him.

Troopers say Anglin attempted to pass a vehicle on the left shoulder, but sideswiped the car instead, causing both vehicles to spin out of control.

The Silver SUV then flipped over itself several times, before crashing into a traffic sign.

Following the crash, troopers pulled Anglin from the front seat and placed him in handcuffs. Meanwhile, his passenger, Cassandra Lee Anglin, suffered a broken femur and was trapped inside the vehicle until fire rescue crews cut her free.

Paramedics rushed her to the hospital, while Jeffrey was placed under arrest.

Anglin was charged with the following:

Reckless driving involving serious bodily injury

Fleeing/eluding an officer resulting in serious injury

What's unclear

What we don't know:

FHP did not disclose if any driver or passenger in the other vehicle involved in the crash suffering any injuries.