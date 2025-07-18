The Venice Theater is on track to reopen by next year after it was severely damaged by Hurricane Ian in 2022

The Brief Community members in Venice gathered for a ceremonial steel-beam signing to mark the final phase of the Venice Theater restoration project. The $25 million restoration project is more than 80% funded through a mix of public and private support. Local leaders say the theater’s return is critical to Venice’s cultural and economic vitality.



Nearly three years after Hurricane Ian tore through Venice, the city’s beloved theater is nearing a comeback.

The Venice Theater is expected to fully reopen by mid-2026, marking a major milestone in the city’s ongoing recovery from Hurricane Ian.

What we know:

The 2022 storm ripped through the historic venue, causing catastrophic damage that had Executive Director Kristofer Geddie worried it would never reopen.

Now, a $25 million restoration effort—more than 80% funded—is in its final phase.

To celebrate, dozens of residents, officials and supporters came together recently to sign a ceremonial steel beam, symbolizing both the physical and emotional rebuilding of a local landmark.

Venice Theater Executive Director Kristofer Geddie called it a powerful moment of community resilience.

"Venice without Venice Theater is just not Venice," Geddie said. "Our community has made sure that Venice Theater is quite literally rising in from the debris."

In the meantime, performances have continued in the adjacent, smaller Raymond Theater.

The backstory:

When Hurricane Ian made landfall, it devastated the theater’s structure, ripping through walls, flooding the interior, and scattering debris blocks away.

"The hurricane got inside, and it exploded," Geddie said. "We found debris as far as two, three blocks away."

Why you should care:

The Venice Theater isn’t just a cultural centerpiece, it’s a key economic driver for downtown businesses.

"The businesses along Venice Avenue pretty much depend on the theater," said volunteer Bill Johnson. "They’ve lost probably 30 percent or more of their business once we lost the main theater."

Support for the rebuild has come from a mix of state and local government contributions, as well as individual donations from theater lovers across the region.

What's next:

With most of the funding in place and construction underway, leaders expect the theater to reopen fully in the summer of 2026. For Geddie, the end can’t come soon enough.

"I can't wait to step on that stage," he said. "I can't wait to get the seats in and just to sit and enjoy that moment when, wow, it’s done."