Venice Theatre is beacon of strength as community continues rebuilding a year after Hurricane Ian

One year ago, the Venice community gathered, sharing hugs and tears as sirens wailed in the background as the historic Venice Theatre sat exposed to elements, a shell of its former self.

"A year ago, I felt like I’d been punched in the gut, as I’m sure all of us had," said Murray Chase, the theatre’s executive director of 28 years. "Our theatre was devastated, especially our main house, our signature room, and it was tough to fathom what lay ahead," he told FOX 13.

Instead of letting those tears continue, members of the theatre began brainstorming.

"The planning started within 10 minutes. I never had a doubt from that point that we would be back and rolling quickly," Chase explained.

Days later, volunteers gathered to pick up the pieces as plans for a makeshift stage were set into motion.

"To see the response from our community when we were so devastated was heartwarming, brought some tears to me just realizing how good people were when it came to that," he said.

Less than eight weeks after Hurricane Ian left its mark, the Raymond Center on the property opened its doors as a substitute main stage, giving guests a smaller, intimate feel.

"The response when people came to see shows for the first time was overwhelming. There was just such a release of emotions, and it’s also been interesting to see how our community has settled in for the long haul. This is not a fast process. There is just too much damage for it to be," said Chase.

That damage was deeper than originally thought and a complete demolition of the main stage was needed. The foundation also needs to be rebuilt.

Chase has since retired from his role as executive director and is now the restoration supervisor.

"I am excited about the fact that we are going to be able to make it better not just put it back up," he said.

Their future holds an updated theatre to entertain audiences for generations to come, but with a much higher price tag of 10 to 14 million dollars.

"Our building codes are much more stringent than they were in the past, that’s costing more, materials are three and four times what they were just five-six years ago," shared Chase.

At the heart of the community, the Venice Theatre remains a beacon a true testimony of the strength to rebuild for the show to go on.

"Once we all knew it was going to be bad for a while, everybody has adopted and adjusted and is now looking int the long game and looking forward to that long vision of what that will be like," said Chase.

