Historic Venice Theatre gutted from Hurricane Ian's winds

Hurricane Ian's winds ripped through Venice Theatre, peeling the roof back and damaging other parts of the historic building as well.

But the people who have been putting on a good show for years have one message for the community, "Stay with us. We will be back, and we will back strong."

Murray Chase, the executive director at Venice Theatre, said he was at home, hunkering down during the storm when one of the board members texted him a photo of the venue.

"I knew – through the rain—that it was pretty bad but, of course, we couldn’t get out of our neighborhood until this morning to come down and take a look," he told FOX 13. "It’s a pretty tough scene to see the amount of devastation that this storm can bring. We knew there would be some hard hits across the community."

Chase said the next step is to take a look at the three buildings on the property and how to best use them until further notice. He said it is also too early to know the extent of the damage.

"I hate that it was anybody and especially the amount of devastation for us today," he said, but promised, "We’ll be back."