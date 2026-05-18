Veteran-owned Preez Distillery launches small-batch tasting experiences in Largo
LARGO, Fla. - Inside a Largo tasting room, there’s a different kind of local craft being bottled — one batch at a time.
Largo veteran business operations
What we know:
The company produces both filtered and unfiltered vodka, as well as flavored spirits and liqueurs.
According to Preez Distillery, its focus is on quality ingredients, careful distillation and creating a tasting room experience for people who want to learn more about the craft behind the bottle.
Visitors can stop by for tastings or schedule a premium tour.
The distillery also hosts tasting events and offers scheduled experiences for groups.
The backstory:
For owner and veteran founder Marcellus "Preez" Williams, the business is about more than spirits. It is about building something local, creating a gathering place and bringing a handcrafted product to Largo.
Visiting the Largo facility
Dig deeper:
Preez Distillery & Tasting Room is located at 10550 72nd St., Suite 503 in Largo.
The company is open Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is available Tuesday and Wednesday by appointment.
It is closed on Sunday, Monday and all holidays.
Tours and tastings can be scheduled by calling (727) 455-2056.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Preez Distillery, including its official business background, operations schedule, and tasting room guidelines.