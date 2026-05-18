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Veteran-owned Preez Distillery launches small-batch tasting experiences in Largo

By Mike Hughes
Published  May 18, 2026 3:01pm EDT
Made in Tampa Bay
FOX 13 News
Preez Distillery opens veteran-owned tasting room

Preez Distillery opens veteran-owned tasting room

A retired military vet turned a passion for crafting spirits into Largo’s first distillery. 

The Brief

    • Preez Distillery & Tasting Room is a veteran-owned, small-batch spirits distillery in Largo.
    • The business handcrafts vodka and other spirits, offering tastings and tours for visitors.
    • Preez is located at 10550 72nd St., Suite 503, and is open Thursday through Saturday, with Tuesday and Wednesday visits by appointment.

LARGO, Fla. - Inside a Largo tasting room, there’s a different kind of local craft being bottled — one batch at a time.

Largo veteran business operations

What we know:

The company produces both filtered and unfiltered vodka, as well as flavored spirits and liqueurs. 

According to Preez Distillery, its focus is on quality ingredients, careful distillation and creating a tasting room experience for people who want to learn more about the craft behind the bottle. 

Visitors can stop by for tastings or schedule a premium tour.

The distillery also hosts tasting events and offers scheduled experiences for groups. 

The backstory:

For owner and veteran founder Marcellus "Preez" Williams, the business is about more than spirits. It is about building something local, creating a gathering place and bringing a handcrafted product to Largo.

Visiting the Largo facility

Dig deeper:

Preez Distillery & Tasting Room is located at 10550 72nd St., Suite 503 in Largo.

The company is open Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is available Tuesday and Wednesday by appointment. 

It is closed on Sunday, Monday and all holidays. 

Tours and tastings can be scheduled by calling (727) 455-2056.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Preez Distillery, including its official business background, operations schedule, and tasting room guidelines.

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