Veteran-owned Preez Distillery launches small-batch tasting experiences in Largo

The Brief Preez Distillery & Tasting Room is a veteran-owned, small-batch spirits distillery in Largo. The business handcrafts vodka and other spirits, offering tastings and tours for visitors. Preez is located at 10550 72nd St., Suite 503, and is open Thursday through Saturday, with Tuesday and Wednesday visits by appointment.



Inside a Largo tasting room, there’s a different kind of local craft being bottled — one batch at a time.

Largo veteran business operations

What we know:

The company produces both filtered and unfiltered vodka, as well as flavored spirits and liqueurs.

According to Preez Distillery, its focus is on quality ingredients, careful distillation and creating a tasting room experience for people who want to learn more about the craft behind the bottle.

Visitors can stop by for tastings or schedule a premium tour.

The distillery also hosts tasting events and offers scheduled experiences for groups.

The backstory:

For owner and veteran founder Marcellus "Preez" Williams, the business is about more than spirits. It is about building something local, creating a gathering place and bringing a handcrafted product to Largo.

Visiting the Largo facility

Dig deeper:

Preez Distillery & Tasting Room is located at 10550 72nd St., Suite 503 in Largo.

The company is open Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is available Tuesday and Wednesday by appointment.

It is closed on Sunday, Monday and all holidays.

Tours and tastings can be scheduled by calling (727) 455-2056.