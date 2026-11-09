Veterans Day 2026: The Florida Aquarium offers free admission to military

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The Brief Florida Aquarium free admission honors veterans and active-duty military members with special exhibits Wednesday for Veterans Day. Guests can watch costumed divers wave American flags underwater and attend live musical sets performed by disabled veterans and trauma recovery groups. Qualified visitors must redeem tickets in person at the Tampa box office using a military ID or DD Form 214.



The Florida Aquarium is offering free admission to veterans and active-duty military members on Veterans Day, with special performances, patriotic underwater displays and other activities planned.

The Florida Aquarium military admission

The offer is available to eligible service members, including veterans, active-duty military personnel, retired service members and members of the National Guard and reserves.

Along with exploring the Aquarium's marine life and exhibits, visitors can watch costumed divers wave American flags underwater and enjoy live music performed by veteran-led groups.

What is happening at The Florida Aquarium on Veterans Day?

The Aquarium's Veterans Day celebration will include live performances in the Queue Garden and underwater appearances in the Coral Reef habitat.

Here's the schedule of special activities:

Underwater Veterans Day Salute: 9:15-10:15 a.m., 1-1:30 p.m. and 1:45-2:15 p.m. Costumed divers will wave American flags inside the Aquarium's exhibits.

Haley's Harmonica Vets: 10-11 a.m. The veteran-led group, established at James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital, features three disabled veterans who use harmonica performances as a form of respiratory therapy. Their performance will include the National Anthem and anthems representing the military branches.

Guitars for Vets: 1-4 p.m. Two musicians from the Tampa chapter will perform patriotic favorites and familiar songs. The national nonprofit provides veterans with a 10-week guitar instruction program designed to help those affected by PTSD and other service-related trauma.

Who gets free admission?

Why you should care:

Free admission is available to the following eligible military members:

Active-duty service members

Veterans

Retired service members

Drilling reservists

National Guard members

Honorably or medically discharged service members

Eligible visitors must redeem their free admission in person at The Florida Aquarium's ticket window. A valid U.S. military ID or DD Form 214 is required.

No advance reservation is necessary. Tickets are valid only for the day of purchase, are nonrefundable and cannot be combined with other discounts or promotions.

When is The Florida Aquarium open on Veterans Day?

The Florida Aquarium will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The free admission offer applies to eligible military members and does not include additional discounts or promotions.

Early sloth encounter event

Dig deeper:

Ahead of Veterans Day, the Aquarium welcomed veterans and military spouses from MacDill Air Force Base and Tampa Elks Lodge No. 708 for a special sloth encounter.

Participants had the opportunity to feed and take photos with Apaporis, one of the Aquarium's sloth ambassadors.

The experience was organized in recognition of their service and support of the military community.

Ticket booth redemption guidelines

What you can do:

For more information about Veterans Day activities and admission, visit The Florida Aquarium's website.