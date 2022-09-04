Victim injured fighting off accused robber at Pasco County gas station

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say robbed and cut someone outside a Holiday gas station early Sunday morning.

According to deputies, the suspect demanded money from the victim who was walking near the Shell gas station at 2715 US Highway 19 around 4:30 a.m. When the victim refused, the two began to fight.

During the fight, deputies say, the victim was robbed and sliced by a weapon, which caused superficial, non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a white male with short blonde hair who is around 5’9" and 180 pounds.

Deputies are searching for a man they say cut and robbed someone early Sunday morning in Holiday. Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

According to PCSO, the suspect appears to be carrying a backpack and the suspect’s shoes appear to be black with different colored laces on each shoe.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or online at pascosheriff.com/tips.

