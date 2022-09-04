Expand / Collapse search

Victim injured fighting off accused robber at Pasco County gas station

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Pasco County
FOX 13 News

Victim injured in fight with suspected robber

Deputies in Pasco County are searching for a man they say cut and robbed someone early Sunday morning.

HOLIDAY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say robbed and cut someone outside a Holiday gas station early Sunday morning. 

According to deputies, the suspect demanded money from the victim who was walking near the Shell gas station at 2715 US Highway 19 around 4:30 a.m. When the victim refused, the two began to fight. 

During the fight, deputies say, the victim was robbed and sliced by a weapon, which caused superficial, non-life-threatening injuries. 

The suspect is described as a white male with short blonde hair who is around 5’9" and 180 pounds.  

Deputies are searching for a man they say cut and robbed someone early Sunday morning in Holiday. Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies are searching for a man they say cut and robbed someone early Sunday morning in Holiday. Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff's Office. 

According to PCSO, the suspect appears to be carrying a backpack and the suspect’s shoes appear to be black with different colored laces on each shoe. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or online at pascosheriff.com/tips.
 