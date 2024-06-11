St. Petersburg woman accused of leaving her dog in hot car while attending community meeting

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A 24-year-old woman was charged with animal cruelty on Monday afternoon after leaving her dog in a hot car, according to police.

Melissa Major is accused of leaving her dog inside her car for about an hour and a half while she attended a community meeting nearby.

She was arrested around 5:15 p.m. at Mirror Lake Drive & 5th Street N, according to officers.

The St. Petersburg Police Department says the car was turned off and the windows were only cracked about ½ inch. The outside temperature was 89 degrees, but it felt like 95, according to authorities.

Officials say the dog was panting heavily when officers arrived at the scene.

According to SPPD, Major admitted to leaving her dog in the hot car after being read her rights.

