Video: Clearwater police smash window to rescue distressed dog from hot car while owner 'was at the beach'

A woman is facing animal cruelty charges after police say she left a dog in a hot car at Clearwater Beach earlier this week.

Clearwater police went to the Pier 60 parking lot around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday to investigate a report of an animal in distress.

Upon arrival, the officers found a pitbull sitting in the backseat of a vehicle that was parked in the sun.

Clearwater police smashed a car's window in a beach parking lot to rescue a pitbull that was left inside. Courtesy of the Clearwater Police Department.

According to the Clearwater Police Department, the windows were cracked about 2–3 inches, which was not enough for appropriate airflow.

The outside air temperature was about 90 degrees at the time.

The officers said the dog was panting and seemed to be in distress. Police say the dog appeared to be falling asleep and was sweating profusely.

Bodycam video shows an officer smashing the car's window and unlocking the doors, so another officer could help the dog out of the vehicle.

After freeing the dog, police gave it water from their thermos. Courtesy: Clearwater Police Department.

After freeing the dog, the officers gave it water from a thermos in their car.

The officers say that while there was a small amount of water in the car, it was not enough and was warm to the touch.

Police say Marie Rutherford, 40, of Nashville, Tennessee, admitted to being the dog’s owner and said she left the dog in the car while she went to the beach.

Marie Rutherford mugshot courtesy of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

According to an affidavit, Rutherford said she assumed the dog would be fine because she left some water for it.

The dog was in the vehicle for about 30–40 minutes, according to police.

