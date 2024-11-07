Video: Clearwater police save blind, deaf dog from being swept away into Gulf of Mexico

A Clearwater woman has been reunited with her beloved elderly dog after it fell into a canal and was rescued by a police officer.

Last month, a sergeant with the Clearwater Police Department came across a dog on Island Estates that had fallen into a canal and was struggling to stay afloat.

Police say the blind and deaf dog was in danger of being swept out into the Gulf of Mexico.

Bodycam video shows the officer rushing to the edge of the canal with a pole that had a rope on the end of it.

The officer can be heard saying, "I don’t even hear it anymore," as another one helps guide her to the dog.

The officer was able to pull the dog to safety where its grateful owner was waiting.

Police say the dog's grateful owner eagerly greeted the animal after the rescue. Image is courtesy of the Clearwater Police Department.

The officer said, "She almost drowned in there… I don’t know how long she would’ve lasted in there."

After being rescued, the dog can be heard panting as the dog’s owner says, "Oh my gosh, Heidi" and pets the soaking wet animal.

The owner goes on to praise the officer and thanks her for having a good eye and doing a good job.

