Nearly two dozen massage therapists arrested in undercover sex operation: Sheriff Grady Judd
LAKELAND, Fla. - A total of 20 massage therapists are facing prostitution-related charges after an undercover operation at 12 massage parlors around Polk County, according to Sheriff Grady Judd.
The sheriff's office said detectives visited businesses in the Davenport, Dundee, Lakeland and Winter Haven areas on Monday and Tuesday, looking to "purchase lawful massages from licensed massage therapists."
During the detectives' visits, 20 of the therapists offered sexual acts in exchange for money, PCSO said.
Polk County detectives arrested 21 people in an undercover operation at massage parlors. Twenty suspects face prostitution-related charges. (Mugshots courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.)
Deputies also arrested a 21st person, Xiu Lin, accused of interfering with one of the prostitution-related arrests.
"We want our communities to be safe and free from illegal activities and criminals who take advantage of people," Judd said in a statement. "These arrests are part of our ongoing efforts to hold those who break the law accountable. We’re focused on keeping our neighborhoods safe, and we’ll keep cracking down on businesses that operate outside the law."
The suspects were arrested at the massage parlors listed below:
- Xi Xi Spa, 7554 Cypress Gardens Blvd., Winter HavenQiuhua Zhang, 50Offering to commit prostitutionUnlicensed massage therapyJinxia Huang, 36Offering to commit prostitutionUnlicensed massage therapyBatteryFalse imprisonment
- New Coast Spa, 28079 U.S. 27, DundeeRose Wang Walker, 61Offering to commit prostitutionHongxin Yang, 54Offering to commit prostitution
- Queen Day Spa, 1947 21st St NW, Winter HavenQui Qiaojun, 31Offering to commit prostitutionUnlicensed massage therapyLi An, 51Offering to commit prostitutionUnlicensed massage therapy
- Health Asian Massage, 1122 6th St NW, Winter HavenShuangyan Hu, 41Offering to commit prostitutionUnlicensed massage therapyXuekun Lin, 49Offering to commit prostitutionUnlicensed massage therapy
- Shangrila Massage Spa, 1134 1st St S, Winter HavenYing Lin, 48Offering to commit prostitutionXiu Lin, 55Resisting arrest
- New Oriental Massage, 6000 Lucerne Park Rd, Winter HavenBaohua Zhang, 51Offering to commit prostitution
- Top Oasis Massage & Spa, 1975 E Edgewood Dr, LakelandYanfei Ye, 53Offering to commit prostitutionRuifen Ren, 64Offering to commit prostitution
- I-Spa Massage, 1114 Mayflower Dr, LakelandShixin Zhang, 56Offering to commit prostitution
- Ocean Massage Star, 127 E Alamo Dr, LakelandHong Xia Sok, 50Offering to commit prostitutionResisting arrestYihua Yu, 42Offering to commit prostitutionLewd behavior
- Lucky Asian Massage, 3234 S Florida Ave, LakelandZhuling Liu, 32Offering to commit prostitutionFenghua Jiang, 58Offering to commit prostitution
- Eastern Massage, 105 Allamanda Dr, LakelandYan Luo, 64Offering to commit prostitutionJinfeng Mu, 59Offering to commit prostitution
- Sun Spa, 110 Polo Park East, DavenportYuling Zhang Collins, 57Offering to commit prostitution
This story is being updated.
