VIDEO: Convicted felon arrested after throwing loaded gun during chase with deputies

By
Published  October 21, 2025 4:13pm EDT
Tampa
FOX 13 News
A convicted felon threw a gun during a chase with HCSO deputies. 20-year-old Chauncey Welch was later arrested.

The Brief

    • A convicted felon is back in custody after running from HCSO deputies and throwing a loaded gun.
    • Detectives say that 20-year-old Chauncey Welch was arrested on October 14 in the area of N 16th St. and E Osborne Ave.

TAMPA, Fla. - A convicted Tampa felon is back in jail after he threw a loaded gun while deputies chased and arrested him.

Detectives say that 20-year-old Chauncey Welch was arrested on October 14 in the area of N 16th St. and E Osborne Ave.

Deputies arrived to serve a warrant for Welch's arrest when he ran. During the chase, HCSO says he threw a loaded gun but did not say if it hit a responding deputy.

The body camera video shows Welch running through a yard before deputies were able to take him down.

Welch's charges

  • Felon carrying concealed weapon
  • Tampering with physical evidence
  • Resisting officer without violence

The backstory:

Welch was also arrested on August 31 for possessing less than 20 grams of cannabis and resisting arrest without violence.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

