VIDEO: Convicted felon arrested after throwing loaded gun during chase with deputies
TAMPA, Fla. - A convicted Tampa felon is back in jail after he threw a loaded gun while deputies chased and arrested him.
Detectives say that 20-year-old Chauncey Welch was arrested on October 14 in the area of N 16th St. and E Osborne Ave.
Deputies arrived to serve a warrant for Welch's arrest when he ran. During the chase, HCSO says he threw a loaded gun but did not say if it hit a responding deputy.
The body camera video shows Welch running through a yard before deputies were able to take him down.
READ: Woman accused of severely injuring 2 teens in Hudson hit-and-run crash bonds out of jail
Welch's charges
- Felon carrying concealed weapon
- Tampering with physical evidence
- Resisting officer without violence
The backstory:
Welch was also arrested on August 31 for possessing less than 20 grams of cannabis and resisting arrest without violence.
CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.