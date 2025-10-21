VIDEO: Convicted felon arrested after throwing loaded gun during chase with deputies

The Brief A convicted felon is back in custody after running from HCSO deputies and throwing a loaded gun. Detectives say that 20-year-old Chauncey Welch was arrested on October 14 in the area of N 16th St. and E Osborne Ave.



A convicted Tampa felon is back in jail after he threw a loaded gun while deputies chased and arrested him.

Detectives say that 20-year-old Chauncey Welch was arrested on October 14 in the area of N 16th St. and E Osborne Ave.

Deputies arrived to serve a warrant for Welch's arrest when he ran. During the chase, HCSO says he threw a loaded gun but did not say if it hit a responding deputy.

The body camera video shows Welch running through a yard before deputies were able to take him down.

READ: Woman accused of severely injuring 2 teens in Hudson hit-and-run crash bonds out of jail

Welch's charges

Felon carrying concealed weapon

Tampering with physical evidence

Resisting officer without violence

The backstory:

Welch was also arrested on August 31 for possessing less than 20 grams of cannabis and resisting arrest without violence.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube