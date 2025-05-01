Expand / Collapse search

Video: Crews battle large fire at Tampa home

By
Published  May 1, 2025 6:55am EDT
Tampa
FOX 13 News

Large fire engulfs Tampa home

Firefighters battled heavy flames and smoke at a two-story home in North Tampa early Thursday. Courtesy: Tampa Fire Rescue.

The Brief

    • Fire engulfed a two-story home in Tampa early Thursday.
    • Crews fought the flames off N. Hyaleah Rd. in North Tampa.
    • No injuries were reported.

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa firefighters battled a large fire that engulfed a home early Thursday, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

What we know:

TFR says crews responded to the 8700 block of N. Hyaleah Rd. in North Tampa shortly before 5 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to heavy flames and smoke coming from the two-story home, according to fire officials, and the fire was deemed under control after about 30 minutes.

Courtesy: Tampa Fire Rescue.

TFR says the home was vacant and no injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

    TampaFire