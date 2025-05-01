Video: Crews battle large fire at Tampa home
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa firefighters battled a large fire that engulfed a home early Thursday, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.
What we know:
TFR says crews responded to the 8700 block of N. Hyaleah Rd. in North Tampa shortly before 5 a.m.
Firefighters arrived to heavy flames and smoke coming from the two-story home, according to fire officials, and the fire was deemed under control after about 30 minutes.
Image 1 of 4
▼
Courtesy: Tampa Fire Rescue.
TFR says the home was vacant and no injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Source: This story was written with information and video from Tampa Fire Rescue.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter