Video: Crews battle large fire at Tampa home

Tampa firefighters battled a large fire that engulfed a home early Thursday, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

What we know:

TFR says crews responded to the 8700 block of N. Hyaleah Rd. in North Tampa shortly before 5 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to heavy flames and smoke coming from the two-story home, according to fire officials, and the fire was deemed under control after about 30 minutes.

TFR says the home was vacant and no injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

