Video: ‘Drunk’ Florida man slams into deputy’s cruiser during traffic stop

A Florida man with a history of driving under the influence has been arrested again after video shows him crashing into a law enforcement officer’s vehicle during a recent traffic stop.

Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, the Fort Pierce Police Department tried to conduct a traffic stop on a reckless vehicle traveling northbound on US 1 coming into St. Lucie County.

Footage from the St Lucie County Sheriff’s Office shows the moment a man, later identified as Perry Peables, crashed into a deputy’s cruiser during the traffic stop.

Deputies say Peables slammed into a St. Lucie County deputy's cruiser while driving under the influence. Image is courtesy of the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

A law enforcement officer on the scene said he could hear Peables slurring his words and found an open container of alcohol in his vehicle.

READ: Teen shot while trying to carjack man outside restaurant, St. Pete police say

"Mr. Peables is no stranger to DUI. He has a DUI in his past," the law enforcement officer can be heard saying on camera.

St Lucie Sheriff Keith Pearson told a Palm Beach County news station that Peables was charged with six counts of DUI with injury and property damage and refusal to submit to DUI testing.

Perry Peables mugshot courtesy of the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Skylar Guertin, Deputy Jeffrey Anzalone, and Fort Pierce Police Officer Corey Bernardini were on the scene, Pearson told CBS 12.

READ: Arrest made in shooting death of Tampa teen found near railroad tracks

"They were outside the vehicle," Pearson said. "They’re bloodied. Their hands were cut, they had bruises all over themselves."

Deputies say Peables was slurring his words following the crash. Image is courtesy of the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol made the DUI arrest and are investigating the crash.

"At the end of the day, this individual, Mr. Peables should have never gotten behind the wheel and should never have struck our deputies. That could have easily been avoided had he not been drinking and driving," a law enforcement officer can be heard saying in video from the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: