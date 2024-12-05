Teen shot while trying to carjack man outside restaurant, St. Pete police say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

An 18-year-old suspect is in the hospital and facing charges after St. Petersburg police say the man he tried to carjack outside a restaurant shot him.

According to police, the victim's wife walked into Crafty Crab off Tyrone Blvd. around 8 p.m. Wednesday, moments before Simon White entered the vehicle while wearing a mask.

The victim pulled out a gun and opened fire, hitting White, who then ran from the scene, SPPD said.

St. Pete police say a man shot an 18-year-old who was trying to carjack him in the parking lot of a restaurant on Wednesday night.

White was listed in critical but stable condition at the hospital as of Thursday morning, and will face charges of attempted carjacking and occupied vehicle trespassing.

No other injuries were reported.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: