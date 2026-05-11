Video: Florida deputy rescues 3 girls from rip current

The Brief Lee County deputies rescued three girls struggling in a rip current at Lovers Key State Park on Sunday after they were unable to reach the shore. Deputy Raymond Tellez Ferriol swam out with flotation devices to reach the swimmers and safely brought all three back to land. Sheriff Carmine Marceno praised the deputy's quick response, noting that the girls are safe due to his bravery and selflessness.



A Lee County deputy rescued three girls from a rip current at Lovers Key State Park on Sunday.

Lovers Key State Park rescue

What we know:

Deputies were patrolling Lovers Key State Park on Sunday when they learned three girls were struggling in a rip current. The swimmers were unable to reach the shore on their own, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Video from the sheriff’s office shows Deputy Raymond Tellez Ferriol going into the water with flotation devices and swimming out to the girls. He successfully brought all three swimmers back to the beach safely.

In video posted on social media by the sheriff’s office, the deputy can be heard asking the girls if they were okay.

They replied yes, adding that they got caught in the current.

The deputy can then be seen fist-bumping with a man on the beach.

Deputy Raymond Tellez Ferriol on the beach at Lovers Key State Park following the successful rescue of three swimmers on Sunday. Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Officew.

Safety during water emergencies

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office did not release the ages of the three girls involved in the rescue.

It is also unclear how long they had been struggling in the water before deputies were alerted.

‘Bravery and quick response’

What they're saying:

Sheriff Carmine Marceno said he is proud of the courage Tellez Ferriol showed during the emergency.

"Deputy Tellez Ferriol didn’t hesitate to act, and because of his bravery and quick response, three young lives were brought safely back to shore," Marceno said.

A Lee County deputy brings three girls safely to the shore at Lovers Key State Park on Sunday after they were caught in a rip current. Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Rip current survival

Why you should care:

Rip currents can quickly become dangerous even for people who are strong swimmers. If you are caught in one, officials say you should stay calm and float rather than trying to swim against the current.

Escaping a current

What you can do:

Officials say if you are pulled away from the shore, swim parallel to the beach until you are out of the current. Once you are free, you can begin swimming back toward the land.