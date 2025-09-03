Video: Florida deputy rescues dog from middle of road, reunites pet with family

The Brief An Alachua County deputy rescued a dog found in the middle of a road on Monday. The sheriff's office says Rosco slipped through a hole in his owner's fence. The deputy reunited Rosco with his family, with bodycam video showing the happy moment.



A Florida deputy is earning praise for his effort to rescue Rosco, a dog that was found in the middle of a road, and reunite him with his family.

The backstory:

According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office, Rosco slipped through a hole in his owner's fence on Monday, Sept. 1, and wandered in the middle of a nearby road.

Bodycam video shows Deputy Meurer pulling over and calling the dog to him.

Courtesy: Alachua County Sheriff's Office.

The deputy then took Rosco to his patrol vehicle and drove him home, where his owner was relieved to be back with his furry friend.

Courtesy: Alachua County Sheriff's Office.

What they're saying:

In a post on social media, the sheriff's office wrote, in part: "With care and patience, Deputy Meurer was able to safely guide Rosco out of harm’s way and reunite him with his thankful family. Moments like this remind us that protecting our community sometimes comes with four paws and a wagging tail."

The Source: This story was written with information and video provided by the Alachua County Sheriff's Office.