Video: Florida firefighters rescue pet cat from burning home
OCALA, Fla. - A family cat is on the mend after being saved from a house fire on Saturday.
The backstory:
Fire rescue units from Marion County and Ocala were sent to a home on SE 15th Avenue in Ocala shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday to put out a house fire.
A neighbor called 911 and said heavy flames and smoke was coming from the home.
The first firefighters at the house said the fire was above the garage.
Courtesy: Marion County Fire Rescue
The family was not home at the time of the fire, but their cat was inside.
A firefighter rescued the cat, took it outside and gave it oxygen with a donated pet mask.
Courtesy: Marion County Fire Rescue
Dig deeper:
The fire was under control in less than an hour and firefighters said that the fire was electrical in nature and had been deemed accidental.
The Source: This story was written with information posted by Marion County Fire Rescue.
