Expand / Collapse search

Video: Florida firefighters rescue pet cat from burning home

By Ann Schmidt and FOX 13 News Staff
Published  April 7, 2025 3:47pm EDT
Florida
Storyful

Cat rescued from Florida house fire

Firefighters rescued a feline from a burning home in Marion County over the weekend.

The Brief

    • A cat was recently rescued from a Florida house fire.
    • The family was not at home when the fire broke out.
    • The fire was electrical in nature and has been deemed accidental, according to Marion County Fire Rescue.

OCALA, Fla. - A family cat is on the mend after being saved from a house fire on Saturday. 

The backstory:

Fire rescue units from Marion County and Ocala were sent to a home on SE 15th Avenue in Ocala shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday to put out a house fire. 

A neighbor called 911 and said heavy flames and smoke was coming from the home. 

READ: Several people knew missing Gulfport teen was being held captive before her murder: Documents

The first firefighters at the house said the fire was above the garage. 

Courtesy: Marion County Fire Rescue

Courtesy: Marion County Fire Rescue

The family was not home at the time of the fire, but their cat was inside. 

READ: 8 suspects charged in international child pornography case, FDLE says: 'Truly heinous'

A firefighter rescued the cat, took it outside and gave it oxygen with a donated pet mask. 

Courtesy: Marion County Fire Rescue

Courtesy: Marion County Fire Rescue

Dig deeper:

The fire was under control in less than an hour and firefighters said that the fire was electrical in nature and had been deemed accidental. 

The Source: This story was written with information posted by Marion County Fire Rescue. 

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:

FloridaFire