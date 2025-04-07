Video: Florida firefighters rescue pet cat from burning home

The Brief A cat was recently rescued from a Florida house fire. The family was not at home when the fire broke out. The fire was electrical in nature and has been deemed accidental, according to Marion County Fire Rescue.



A family cat is on the mend after being saved from a house fire on Saturday.

The backstory:

Fire rescue units from Marion County and Ocala were sent to a home on SE 15th Avenue in Ocala shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday to put out a house fire.

A neighbor called 911 and said heavy flames and smoke was coming from the home.

The first firefighters at the house said the fire was above the garage.

Courtesy: Marion County Fire Rescue

The family was not home at the time of the fire, but their cat was inside.

A firefighter rescued the cat, took it outside and gave it oxygen with a donated pet mask.

Courtesy: Marion County Fire Rescue

Dig deeper:

The fire was under control in less than an hour and firefighters said that the fire was electrical in nature and had been deemed accidental.

The Source: This story was written with information posted by Marion County Fire Rescue.

