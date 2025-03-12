Video: Florida gator scares delivery driver who hands off job to Bradenton officer: ‘Where’s my pizza?"

The Brief A Bradenton Police officer completed a pizza delivery after an alligator was spotted under a car in a 55-plus community. The entire event was captured on a police body camera. Trappers removed the 8-foot alligator from the neighborhood.



A Bradenton police officer doubled as a pizza delivery guy and a photographer after an 8-foot alligator hiding under a car caused a commotion in a 55-plus community.

The backstory:

A Bradenton police officer recently called FWC to capture an alligator that took cover underneath a car, but a pizza delivery person arrived first.

In bodycam video, a Bradenton police officer can be heard telling the pizza delivery woman to stop because of the reptile.

READ: Alligator attack: 911 call reveals gator bit woman, snatched life vest as group kayaked in Polk County

When the officer suggests the pizza delivery woman go around the back she replies with, "I’m a little scared."

The officer says as long as it stays under the car she can go around the back.

The woman asks, "Do you want to do it, officer?"

She hands off the pizza and the receipt to the policeman as a neighbor calls the woman who ordered the pizza and tells her not to come out her front door because of the alligator.

It doesn’t seem like she understood because the woman opened the door.

The police officer delivered the woman's pizza. Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department

That’s when the officer tells her not to come out because there’s an alligator under her car.

The woman exclaims, "Oh my God! My heavens! There’s an alligator under my car!

The officer who is carrying her pizza, yells for her to get in the house.

Video: Florida gator stops traffic to take turtle across the street

She replies with, "Where’s my pizza?"

The officer said he'd take it to the back door.

She says, "Holy [expletive]!"

Two trappers are measuring the alligator that was hiding underneath a car. Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department

When the officer makes it to the back door, the woman opens it with cash in hand and asks him how much the pizza cost.

He says he has no idea because he’s not a pizza delivery person.

She seems surprised and says, "You’re a policeman. They called you?"

After settling up for the pizza the officer said he’d take the cash to the actual delivery person.

The woman said she would like to take a picture of it.

The officer ended up taking a photo of the alligator under the car with the woman’s phone for her before trappers took it away.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written with information posted by the Bradenton Police Department.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: