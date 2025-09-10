Video: Florida man spits on judge during attack attempt in court

The Brief A Florida man is facing more charges after he spit on and attempted to attack a Martin County judge on Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff's office. McCullough, 46, was in court Wednesday morning for a routine status check after previously being charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, firefighter, EMT etc. Evan McCullough, 46, is charged with corruption by threat and battery on a judge, a person over 65.



A routine court hearing in Martin County turned to chaos after a man suddenly lunged forward and attempted to attack the judge before spitting on him.

Video shows Evan McCullough leaning forward toward Judge William Roby and knocking over a courtroom lecture, before deputies stepped in and brought him to the ground.

The backstory:

McCullough, 46, was in court Wednesday morning for a routine status check after previously being charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, firefighter, EMT etc.

READ: Victim's girlfriend testifies at pre-trial hearing after deadly shooting inside Lutz home

McCullough is also charged with corruption by threat and battery on a judge, a person over 65.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube