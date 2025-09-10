Expand / Collapse search

Video: Florida man spits on judge during attack attempt in court

Published  September 10, 2025 12:51pm EDT
Florida
There were some tense moments in a Martin County courtroom on Wednesday morning after a man attacked the judge during a routine court hearing.

    • A Florida man is facing more charges after he spit on and attempted to attack a Martin County judge on Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff's office.
    • McCullough, 46, was in court Wednesday morning for a routine status check after previously being charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, firefighter, EMT etc.
    • Evan McCullough, 46, is charged with corruption by threat and battery on a judge, a person over 65.

STUART, Fla. - A routine court hearing in Martin County turned to chaos after a man suddenly lunged forward and attempted to attack the judge before spitting on him.

Video shows Evan McCullough leaning forward toward Judge William Roby and knocking over a courtroom lecture, before deputies stepped in and brought him to the ground.

McCullough, 46, was in court Wednesday morning for a routine status check after previously being charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, firefighter, EMT etc.

McCullough is also charged with corruption by threat and battery on a judge, a person over 65.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

