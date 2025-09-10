Video: Florida man spits on judge during attack attempt in court
STUART, Fla. - A routine court hearing in Martin County turned to chaos after a man suddenly lunged forward and attempted to attack the judge before spitting on him.
Video shows Evan McCullough leaning forward toward Judge William Roby and knocking over a courtroom lecture, before deputies stepped in and brought him to the ground.
The backstory:
McCullough, 46, was in court Wednesday morning for a routine status check after previously being charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, firefighter, EMT etc.
McCullough is also charged with corruption by threat and battery on a judge, a person over 65.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Martin County Sheriff's Office.