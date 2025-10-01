Expand / Collapse search

Video: Florida 'super speeder' caught going 107 mph tells deputy he was headed to haircut

By and Sarah Moran
Published  October 1, 2025 10:56am EDT
Florida driver accused of being 'super speeder'

A Florida driver was caught doing 107 mph on a Palm Coast highway last week, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. When the man behind the wheel was asked why he was speeding, he responded by saying that he had an appointment with his barber.

Dashcam and bodycam footage from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office shows the moment 57-year-old Michael Stanek was pulled over in Palm Coast and arrested for dangerous excessive speeding.

In Florida, motorists face jail time for driving over the speed limit by 50 mph or for driving at 100 mph or more, earning them the title of "super speeders".

"Why were you going so fast?" a deputy can be heard asking Stanek in the video, to which Stanek responds, "I have an appointment with my barber."

Stanek was brought to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, from which he was later released on a $150 bond, officials said.

