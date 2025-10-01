Video: Florida 'super speeder' caught going 107 mph tells deputy he was headed to haircut

A Florida driver caught going 107 mph on a Palm Coast highway told a deputy he was trying to make an appointment with his barber.

Dashcam and bodycam footage from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office shows the moment 57-year-old Michael Stanek was pulled over in Palm Coast and arrested for dangerous excessive speeding.

READ: New Port Richey man hit, killed in Tarpon Springs crash after getting out of car on U.S. 19

In Florida, motorists face jail time for driving over the speed limit by 50 mph or for driving at 100 mph or more, earning them the title of "super speeders".

"Why were you going so fast?" a deputy can be heard asking Stanek in the video, to which Stanek responds, "I have an appointment with my barber."

READ: Florida cracks down on repeat drunk drivers, boaters with Trenton's Law

Stanek was brought to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, from which he was later released on a $150 bond, officials said.