Video: Florida teen riding dirt bike leads deputies on chase through rush-hour traffic in Naples

A Florida teen was riding an electric dirt bike in Naples when he led deputies on a dangerous chase through rush-hour traffic on Tuesday, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff's office says the suspect was spotted speeding and performing stunts on a sidewalk by patrolling deputies and took off when law enforcement attempted a traffic stop.

Video shared by the sheriff’s office shows the 15-year-old weaving through traffic as sirens rang out. The teen rode down a hill and into a ditch near Santa Barbara Boulevard and Recreation Lane which is where his bike got stuck, the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

"Deputies safely took him into custody without incident," wrote the sheriff's office.

The 15-year-old was taken to Collier Country jail for processing and was charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement.

